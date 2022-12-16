Davenport North survives for narrow win over Clinton 67-61

Yes, Davenport North looked relaxed while edging Clinton, but no autographs please after its 67-61 victory on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Clinton started on steady ground by forging a 24-9 lead over Davenport North at the end of the first quarter.

The River Kings took a 37-26 lead over the Wildcats heading to the intermission locker room.

Davenport North broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 54-47 lead over Clinton.

The River Kings outpointed the Wildcats 14-13 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

