Davenport North survives for narrow win over Clinton 67-61

  • 0

Yes, Davenport North looked relaxed while edging Clinton, but no autographs please after its 67-61 victory on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Clinton started on steady ground by forging a 24-9 lead over Davenport North at the end of the first quarter.

The River Kings took a 37-26 lead over the Wildcats heading to the intermission locker room.

Davenport North broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 54-47 lead over Clinton.

The River Kings outpointed the Wildcats 14-13 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Davenport North and Clinton played in a 59-55 game on February 12, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 6, Davenport North faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Clinton took on Muscatine on December 9 at Clinton High School.

