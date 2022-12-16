Davenport North survives for narrow win over Clinton 67-61

Yes, Davenport North looked relaxed while edging Clinton, but no autographs please after its 67-61 victory on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Clinton started on steady ground by forging a 24-9 lead over Davenport North at the end of the first quarter.
The River Kings took a 37-26 lead over the Wildcats heading to the intermission locker room.
Davenport North broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 54-47 lead over Clinton.
The River Kings outpointed the Wildcats 14-13 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
The last time Davenport North and Clinton played in a 59-55 game on February 12, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on December 6, Davenport North faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Clinton took on Muscatine on December 9 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.