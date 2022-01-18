Davenport North pounds out steady beat in win over Bettendorf 63-55

Davenport North topped Bettendorf 63-55 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Bulldogs took a 23-21 lead over the Wildcats heading to halftime locker room.
The Wildcats broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 63-55 lead over the Bulldogs.
In recent action on January 11, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport North took on Eldridge North Scott on January 11 at Davenport North High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
