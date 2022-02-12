Davenport North nets nifty win over Clinton 59-55

Davenport North found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Clinton 59-55 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 12.
In recent action on February 7, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport North took on Clinton on February 4 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
Davenport North made the first move by forging a 3-2 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.
The Wildcats' offense moved to a 31-29 lead over the River Kings at halftime.
There was no room for doubt as the Wildcats added to their advantage with a 28-26 margin in the closing period.
