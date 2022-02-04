Davenport North flies high over Clinton 65-28

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Davenport North broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 65-28 explosion on Clinton in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Wildcats jumped in front of the River Kings 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 38-10 advantage at intermission over the River Kings.

Davenport North stormed in front of Clinton 53-20 to begin the fourth quarter.

