Davenport North flies high over Clinton 65-28

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Davenport North broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 65-28 explosion on Clinton in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Wildcats jumped in front of the River Kings 14-3 to begin the second quarter.
The Wildcats registered a 38-10 advantage at intermission over the River Kings.
Davenport North stormed in front of Clinton 53-20 to begin the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 25, Clinton faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport North took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 27 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.
