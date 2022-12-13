Davenport North dominates Muscatine 77-44

The force was strong for Davenport North as it pierced Muscatine during Tuesday's 77-44 thumping in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 13.
In recent action on December 6, Davenport North faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Muscatine took on Iowa City on December 3 at Muscatine High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.