Davenport North denies Davenport Assumption's challenge 63-48

Davenport North notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Davenport Assumption 63-48 on January 22 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 11, Davenport North faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption took on Burlington on January 17 at Davenport Assumption High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Wildcats opened with an 18-13 advantage over the Knights through the first quarter.
Davenport North's offense jumped to a 33-25 lead over Davenport Assumption at the intermission.
The Wildcats' control showed as they carried a 43-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
