Davenport North can't hang with Eldridge North Scott 73-60

Eldridge North Scott charged Davenport North and collected a 73-60 victory at Davenport North High on January 12 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 11-10 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.
The Lancers' offense moved in front for a 29-26 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Eldridge North Scott jumped to a 49-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Davenport North and Eldridge North Scott squared off with February 15, 2022 at Eldridge North Scott High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Central and Eldridge North Scott took on Muscatine on January 3 at Eldridge North Scott High School.
