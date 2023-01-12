Davenport North can't hang with Eldridge North Scott 73-60

Eldridge North Scott charged Davenport North and collected a 73-60 victory at Davenport North High on January 12 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 11-10 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.

The Lancers' offense moved in front for a 29-26 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Eldridge North Scott jumped to a 49-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

