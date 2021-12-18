Davenport North blitzes Geneseo in convincing fashion 69-33

Davenport North's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Saturday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 69-33 win over Geneseo in Illinois boys basketball on December 18.

Davenport North made the first move by forging a 21-12 margin over Geneseo after the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 44-16 intermission margin at the Maple Leafs' expense.

The third quarter gave Davenport North a 59-20 lead over Geneseo.

