Davenport Central designs winning blueprint against Bettendorf 55-45

Davenport Central had its hands full but finally brushed off Bettendorf 55-45 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Davenport Central a 14-8 lead over Bettendorf.
The Blue Devils' shooting darted in front for a 30-18 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.
Davenport Central moved to a 43-29 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Blue Devils chalked up this decision in spite of the Bulldogs' spirited fourth-quarter performance.
The last time Bettendorf and Davenport Central played in a 65-57 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
