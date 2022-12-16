Davenport Central designs winning blueprint against Bettendorf 55-45

Davenport Central had its hands full but finally brushed off Bettendorf 55-45 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Davenport Central a 14-8 lead over Bettendorf.

The Blue Devils' shooting darted in front for a 30-18 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.

Davenport Central moved to a 43-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils chalked up this decision in spite of the Bulldogs' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

