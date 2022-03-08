Davenport Assumption utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Humboldt 69-65

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Davenport Assumption could edge Humboldt 69-65 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on March 8.
Humboldt showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-13 advantage over Davenport Assumption as the first quarter ended.
The Wildcats came from behind to grab the advantage 35-27 at intermission over the Knights.
Humboldt enjoyed a 49-37 lead over Davenport Assumption to start the fourth quarter.
