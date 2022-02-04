Davenport Assumption trips Eldridge North Scott in tenacious tussle 58-50

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Davenport Assumption nabbed it to nudge past Eldridge North Scott 58-50 on February 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 25, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Assumption took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 25 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.