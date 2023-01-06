Davenport Assumption thwarts Bettendorf's quest 56-43

Davenport Assumption pushed past Bettendorf for a 56-43 win on January 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Davenport Assumption darted in front of Bettendorf 13-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights' shooting jumped in front for a 24-17 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Davenport Assumption jumped to a 36-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 20-19 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.