Davenport Assumption thwarts Bettendorf's quest 56-43

Davenport Assumption pushed past Bettendorf for a 56-43 win on January 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Davenport Assumption darted in front of Bettendorf 13-8 to begin the second quarter.
The Knights' shooting jumped in front for a 24-17 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
Davenport Assumption jumped to a 36-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Knights hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 20-19 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Davenport Assumption and Bettendorf squared off with February 15, 2022 at Bettendorf High School last season. For results, click here.
