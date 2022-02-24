Davenport Assumption slips past Epworth Western Dubuque 49-46

With little to no wiggle room, Davenport Assumption nosed past Epworth Western Dubuque 49-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 24.

The start wasn't the problem for the Bobcats, who began with a 12-10 edge over the Knights through the end of the first quarter.

Davenport Assumption's offense moved to a 28-19 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque at halftime.

Davenport Assumption's edge showed as it carried a 38-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

Epworth Western Dubuque rallied in the final quarter, but Davenport Assumption skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.