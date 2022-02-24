Davenport Assumption slips past Epworth Western Dubuque 49-46

With little to no wiggle room, Davenport Assumption nosed past Epworth Western Dubuque 49-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 24.
The start wasn't the problem for the Bobcats, who began with a 12-10 edge over the Knights through the end of the first quarter.
Davenport Assumption's offense moved to a 28-19 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque at halftime.
Davenport Assumption's edge showed as it carried a 38-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
Epworth Western Dubuque rallied in the final quarter, but Davenport Assumption skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
In recent action on February 17, Davenport Assumption faced off against Clinton and Epworth Western Dubuque took on Iowa City West on February 17 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School.
