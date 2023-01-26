Davenport Assumption secures a win over Bellevue Marquette Catholic 56-43

Davenport Assumption stretched out and finally snapped Bellevue Marquette Catholic to earn a 56-43 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 20, Davenport Assumption faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Bellevue Marquette Catholic took on Lisbon on January 17 at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.