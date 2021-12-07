Davenport Assumption knocks out victory on Davenport West 77-62

Davenport Assumption put together a victorious gameplan to stop Davenport West 77-62 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Recently on November 30 , Davenport West squared up on Iowa City West in a basketball game . For more, click here.
The Knights made the first move by forging a 11-10 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.
The Knights opened a close 38-25 gap over the Falcons at the half.
The Knights jumped to a 58-47 bulge over the Falcons as the fourth quarter began.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.