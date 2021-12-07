Davenport Assumption knocks out victory on Davenport West 77-62

Davenport Assumption put together a victorious gameplan to stop Davenport West 77-62 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Knights made the first move by forging a 11-10 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.

The Knights opened a close 38-25 gap over the Falcons at the half.

The Knights jumped to a 58-47 bulge over the Falcons as the fourth quarter began.

