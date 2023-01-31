Davenport Assumption grinds out close victory over Muscatine 66-58

Davenport Assumption found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Muscatine 66-58 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 31.

Last season, Davenport Assumption and Muscatine faced off on December 14, 2021 at Muscatine High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Davenport Assumption faced off against Bellevue Marquette Catholic . For a full recap, click here. Muscatine took on Clinton on January 24 at Muscatine High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.