Davenport Assumption seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 72-55 over Central DeWitt for an Iowa boys basketball victory on Feb. 20.

Last season, Central DeWitt and Davenport Assumption faced off on March 10, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Davenport Assumption faced off against Central DeWitt . For more, click here. Davenport Assumption took on Central DeWitt on Feb. 14 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.