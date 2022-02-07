Davenport Assumption escapes Davenport North 52-44

Davenport Assumption upended Davenport North for a narrow 52-44 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 7.
The Knights' offense darted to a 26-23 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
The Knights' leverage showed as they carried a 37-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
Davenport North turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Davenport Assumption put the game on ice.
In recent action on February 1, Davenport Assumption faced off against Central DeWitt and Davenport North took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 27 at Davenport North High School. Click here for a recap
