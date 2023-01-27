Davenport Assumption engineers impressive victory over Clinton 64-44

Davenport Assumption left no doubt on Friday, controlling Clinton from start to finish for a 64-44 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Davenport Assumption and Clinton faced off on February 17, 2022 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 20, Davenport Assumption faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Clinton took on Davenport West on January 19 at Clinton High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.