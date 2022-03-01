Davenport Assumption designs winning blueprint on Dubuque Wahlert 58-47

Davenport Assumption grabbed a 58-47 victory at the expense of Dubuque Wahlert at Davenport Assumption High on March 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.
Davenport Assumption's offense moved to a 30-19 lead over Dubuque Wahlert at the half.
In recent action on February 24, Davenport Assumption faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Dubuque Wahlert took on Anamosa on February 24 at Dubuque Wahlert. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.