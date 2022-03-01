 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Davenport Assumption designs winning blueprint on Dubuque Wahlert 58-47

  • 0

Davenport Assumption grabbed a 58-47 victory at the expense of Dubuque Wahlert at Davenport Assumption High on March 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

Davenport Assumption's offense moved to a 30-19 lead over Dubuque Wahlert at the half.

In recent action on February 24, Davenport Assumption faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Dubuque Wahlert took on Anamosa on February 24 at Dubuque Wahlert. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The key dates for March Madness

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News