Davenport Assumption denies Bettendorf's challenge 51-40

Davenport Assumption notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Bettendorf 51-40 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 11.

Davenport Assumption jumped in front of Bettendorf 9-3 to begin the second quarter.

An intermission tie at 25-25 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Davenport Assumption and Bettendorf locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

