Davenport Assumption clips Central DeWitt in tight victory 61-52

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Davenport Assumption to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Central DeWitt 61-52 at Central Dewitt High on February 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The Knights fought to a 26-21 half margin at the Sabers' expense.
The Sabers moved ahead of the Knights 41-37 to start the fourth quarter.
Davenport Assumption hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 24-11 advantage in the frame.
