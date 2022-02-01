 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Davenport Assumption clips Central DeWitt in tight victory 61-52

  • 0

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Davenport Assumption to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Central DeWitt 61-52 at Central Dewitt High on February 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Knights fought to a 26-21 half margin at the Sabers' expense.

The Sabers moved ahead of the Knights 41-37 to start the fourth quarter.

Davenport Assumption hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 24-11 advantage in the frame.

Recently on January 25 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady records that may never be broken

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News