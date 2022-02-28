Culture, leadership define Lake Mills program in third straight state tourney berth

It never has been a rebuild situation for Lake Mills' boys basketball program over the last three years.

Even as the Bulldogs churn out all-state players, they never seem to take a step back. They always stay the course and consistently put together 20-plus wins.

There's a reason for that.

"I wouldn't say a shift in culture, but kind of something like that," senior point guard Bennett Berger said. "It started when we were all little kids. A bunch of us played up on the same team with older guys and that helped us get experience.

"We have a coaching staff that cares about us more than any other coaching staff cares about their kids in the state. They make basketball fun."

As Lake Mills prepares for its third straight state quarterfinal appearance next week, it does so with a batch of players that put the time in as reserves and are making a significant impact now.

"These guys put a lot of time in the offseason," Bulldogs head coach Kyle Menke said. "They listen, they work hard, they carry out game plans. Just so happy for them."

None more prevalent than Top of Iowa West Player of the Year Wyatt Helming.

The Helming name has been associated with Lake Mills for quite some time. Before Wyatt made a name for himself, he was going up against his older brother Chett.

Chett was an all-state player his senior year in 2020. He was a rock for the Bulldogs in the center of their lineup in the first season of this stretch of trips to Wells Fargo Arena.

Wyatt went up against him in practice and now is seeing that pay off. He is averaging nearly a double-double with 18.3 points per game and 9.6 rebounds a night this season, a big increase from his junior year numbers of 13.3 ppg and 6.3 rpg.

"In practice, you don't want to get pushed around so you keep getting yourself better," Berger said.

Denton Kingland got put behind some seniors last year, but was always one of the first players off the bench for Lake Mills. As a junior, he's started every game.

He has been able to make sizable contributions in various ways. In the district semifinal against West Hancock, Kingland didn't score, but hauled in 10 rebounds.

Against Dunkerton in the substate final, he canned four 3-pointers for a crisp 16 points.

"We really worked on my mechanics, slowing everything down and just letting it fly," Kingland said. "I'm glad I can come up and knock some threes down."

Eli Menke played sparingly as a freshman, but comes in for necessary 3-point shooting. Lance Helming has been the one to give his older brother Wyatt or Kadin Abele a breather. Same goes for Seth Hermanson.

Abele himself was a reserve, but now forms a formidable front court with him and Wyatt Helming, both listed at 6-foot-5 and 6-7, respectively.

"We've got a lot of good young players that are getting to learn from guys like Wyatt and Bennett," Coach Kyle Menke said. "It is a great feeling to be able to lead a program full of great kids that want to get better, want to improve and want to carry on our tradition."

Simply put, Lake Mills reloads. Still, it hasn't been able to get over that quarterfinal hump the last two years.

It lost to Wapsie Valley by four points two years ago, then fell in overtime to eventual 1A state champion Montezuma by three points.

The Bulldogs bring with them a taste of defeat this time. Not only for the sting of the last two years, but in the regular season of this year. They got punched in the mouth by Newman Catholic in a 13-point loss.

They had a quick three-day turnaround to be ready for their postseason opener. Even with a slight hiccup in the district final to GTRA, Lake Mills hasn't missed a beat.

"We knew our road to state wasn't going to be easy," Wyatt Helming said. "We have to play our best game and if we don't, at his point of the year, we get knocked off."

Lake Mills is the fourth seed in the 1A field and will face fifth-seeded Danville at 10:30 a.m. next Monday. The two programs have never met and have a combined record of 47-3.

The Bulldogs have come close to reaching the semis. They believe this group is the one that can pull that off.

"We know we have to come out and give it all we got," Kingland said. "Just keep working as hard as we have. I think we can go a long way this year."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

