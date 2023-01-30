Cresco Crestwood collects victory over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 60-49

Cresco Crestwood notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 60-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 24, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Nashua-Plainfield . Click here for a recap. Cresco Crestwood took on Charles City on January 17 at Cresco Crestwood High School. For more, click here.

