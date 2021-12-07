Convincing fashion: Osage handles Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 71-25

Osage dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 71-25 victory over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
