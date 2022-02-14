 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Convincing fashion: Mason City Newman Catholic handles Tripoli 79-56

  • 0

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Mason City Newman Catholic turned out the lights on Tripoli 79-56 on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The Knights jumped in front of the Panthers 20-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights' shooting roared to a 39-17 lead over the Panthers at the half.

Mason City Newman Catholic and Tripoli were engaged in a gargantuan affair at 59-36 as the fourth quarter started.

Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 79-56 tie.

Recently on February 7 , Mason City Newman Catholic squared up on Dunkerton in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

James Harden is traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News