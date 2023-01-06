Convincing fashion: Dubuque Senior handles Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 70-39

Dubuque Senior swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 70-39 at Cedar Rapids Cr Jefferson on January 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Dubuque Senior and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off on January 25, 2022 at Dubuque Senior High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.