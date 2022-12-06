 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Convincing fashion: Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep handles Wyoming Midland 60-29

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Wyoming Midland 60-29 in Iowa boys basketball on December 6.

Last season, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Wyoming Midland squared off with January 7, 2022 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep School last season. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 2, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep squared off with Lisbon in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

