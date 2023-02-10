Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Brooklyn B-G-M's performance in a 70-25 destruction of Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian in Iowa boys basketball action on February 10.

