Complete command: Troy Mills North Linn thwarts all counters to defeat Lisbon 75-50

Troy Mills North Linn controlled the action to earn a strong 75-50 win against Lisbon in Iowa boys basketball on February 3.

The Lynx opened with a 26-10 advantage over the Lions through the first quarter.

The Lynx kept a 40-29 halftime margin at the Lions' expense.

The Lynx and the Lions were engaged in a massive affair at 59-39 as the fourth quarter started.

