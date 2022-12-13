 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Complete command: Solon dominates Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in convincing showing 77-38

Solon played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana during a 77-38 beating in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 13.

Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Solon squared off with December 3, 2021 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 3, Solon faced off against West Branch and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on Grinnell on December 8 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

