Complete command: Solon dominates Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in convincing showing 77-38

Solon played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana during a 77-38 beating in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 13.
Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Solon squared off with December 3, 2021 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Solon faced off against West Branch and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on Grinnell on December 8 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
