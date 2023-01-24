Complete command: Muscatine dominates Clinton in convincing showing 88-52

Muscatine's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Clinton during an 88-52 blowout at Muscatine High on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Muskies' shooting darted in front for a 41-27 lead over the River Kings at the intermission.

Muscatine charged to a 61-41 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Muskies avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 27-11 stretch over the final quarter.

