Complete command: Clear Lake thwarts all counters to defeat Waverly-Sr 73-40

Clear Lake showered the scoreboard with points to drown Waverly-Sr 73-40 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 1.

The Lions' offense moved to a 34-21 lead over the Go-Hawks at the intermission.

In recent action on January 21, Waverly-Sr faced off against Charles City and Clear Lake took on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on January 25 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School. Click here for a recap

