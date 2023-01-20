 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Complete command: Clear Lake dominates Hampton-Dumont-CAL in convincing showing 81-46

Clear Lake flexed its muscle and floored Hampton-Dumont-CAL 81-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 20.

The last time Clear Lake and Hampton-Dumont-CAL played in a 58-49 game on February 21, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Clear Lake faced off against Humboldt and Hampton-Dumont-CAL took on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on January 6 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School. For more, click here.

