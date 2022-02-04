Comets lose double digit lead, drop OT heartbreaker to Chickasaws

There was no margin for error on Friday night. Each possession for New Hampton and Charles City were under a microscope.

Down the stretch in the fourth, it was the Chickasaws that made less game-breaking mistakes and they were able to prevail in a Northeast Iowa Conference thriller.

Behind a game-high 33 points from Drake Wemark and a 14-5 scoring advantage in the overtime period, New Hampton rallied down by as many as 13 to spoil the Comets senior night in a 74-66 OT triumph at Charles City Middle School.

"It was a hard fought game," Comets head coach Ben Klapperich said. "You see it in stretches, we can be really good when we're pushing it. New Hampton did a good job executing their game plan."

The Chickasaws scored the first eight points in the OT frame and hit their free throws in the final minute to erupt into celebration.

What cost Charles City (10-7, 4-4 NEIC) was some self-induced errors.

It had three turnovers in its first handful of possessions in the extra three minutes and attempted one shot over the span of 1 minute, 51 seconds. It buried two shots to cut the margin to six both times.

"It was just a tough night for us," Klapperich said. "We got to shake it."

Open 3-point shots were clanked and the Comets couldn't corral offensive rebounds until it was too late. After winning seven in a row, they have dropped two straight.

Six of their seven losses have been by at least 10 points.

"We were trying to het the ball inside, get some easy back doors," junior Chase Low said. "Just didn't work out. They had pretty good ball pressure. It is one of the most difficult (losses)."

It was an entertaining fourth quarter. Charles City built its lead to seven, then it never got larger than three points the rest of the way. New Hampton tied it up at 57 and 59, but never led.

Low, who poured in a team-high 25 points, connected on a fall away shot off an inbounds pass to push the Comets ahead 61-59 with 1:04 left in the fourth.

"It was a big momentum swing," Low said.

Off an air ball 3-point shot, Carter Steinlage tipped the ball in for the Chickasaws that tied the game. They forced a jump ball with 7.1 seconds left to set up a winning shot.

After back-to-back fouls, Gannon Shekleton's corner jumper was just short and sent the contest to overtime.

New Hampton took over from that point on.

"It was really frustrating, especially with a loss to them earlier in the season," Hanson said. "We weren't doing what we usually do against them."

The Comets used a 6-0 run to take an early four-point lead in the opening frame and didn't trail for the remainder of regulation. They converted three 3-pointers in the second quarter to lead by nine and got up by 13 in the third.

They never led by double digits after New Hampton's 10-2 run cut the deficit to five after three quarters.

"We just forced way too many shots on the offensive end," Klapperich said. "We struggled with their length, we're not real long in a few positions. We simply have to do better."

Mario Hoefer finished with 13 points for Charles City while Jose Hernandez and Jack Hanson scored 11 and 10 points, respectively. The rest of the players combined for seven points.

"Next time, we just got to keep our heads high," Hanson said.

The Comets have a quick turnaround as they face Class 3A No. 2 and conference leading Decorah on Saturday. It would be the second meeting of the regular season and a potential third meeting could be in the wings in substate play.

"We just need to play how we play; I feel like we'll be good," Low said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

