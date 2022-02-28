Cold night, inability to convert off turnovers end Lions season to top-ranked Vikings

WATERLOO – Lay-ins that Travaughn Luyobya usually makes rimmed out. Shots from downtown Carson Toebe has drained in the past weren't on Monday night.

Every bounce, every loose ball and every rebound didn't go Clear Lake's way. And against the top-ranked team in Class 3A, you need a bit of luck.

And it didn't get anything.

The Lions walked off the court at Waterloo East High School frustrated and far from pleased as their season came to a close in a 46-39 heartbreaker to Decorah in a substate final.

"That was one of the worst shooting games we've played all season," Toebe said. "I can't hit a 3 to save my life. Still hang on to make that game close all the way to the last few seconds."

For the first time since 1977, the Vikings are bound for the state tournament next week at Wells Fargo Arena. Pairings won't be out until late Tuesday night due to one 3A substate final being pushed to Tuesday.

Clear Lake (17-6) has been to four straight substate finals. It is 2-2 in that stretch.

"Just unfortunately, too many possessions in a row where we got a stop and then we turned it over or missed a bunny," Lions head coach Jeremy Ainley said. "You can't do that in this game. I thought we battled, we had a chance and that's all you can ask for."

It turned into a defensive slugfest.

Down nine points after the first half, Clear Lake scored the first five of the third quarter to trail 28-24. It forced a handful of turnovers on consecutive possessions, but never could convert on the other end.

For the entire game, the Lions went 15-of-58 from the field. They went 3-of-15 in the third.

"Definitely some things we could have done better in the third quarter," guard Travaughn Luyobya said. "There's ton of shots guys were missing. Just couldn't make them today."

"We gave ourselves plenty of opportunities," Toebe added.

Cael Stephany got the Lions deficit down to five points late in the fourth and they forced a turnover with 1 minutes, 47 seconds left. Toebe had a look in the corner that was too strong.

"That was the look if they took away the first option, which they did. I'll let him shoot it every time," Ainley said. "When the pace slows down that much, now those turnovers and bunnies get exemplified."

Decorah sophomore Trey McCain made four free throws down the stretch to bring the lead back eight. Toebe drained a trifecta to whittle the margin back to five.

Clear Lake's star missed a 3-pointer in the waning seconds and then free throws by the Vikings iced it and sent them into a euphoric celebration.

"It went the it went," Toebe said. "Just poor offense from us."

The high school career of Toebe ended with a team-high 16 points. He leaves as the programs all-time scoring leader and one of the best to put on a Clear Lake jersey.

"For four years, he's been the most electric player I've ever coached," Ainley said.

Freshman forward Thomas Meyer chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds while Luyobya finished with seven points. The junior didn't make a shot for the entire second half.

"We had a couple good shots, we could have gotten better ones, but they weren't the worst shots," Luyobya said. "We competed with them. It is nothing to be embarrassed about."

Season long tendencies bit Clear Lake in the first half. Of the 26 total shots it attempted, 15 were from beyond the arc. It went down 11-2 early in the first and 24-11 in the second.

"I thought we could have established a little more in the post," Ainley said. "But, for the game plan, I thought we executed. It came down to too many turnovers in that third quarter."

It clawed back, but never got to a point where it grabbed a lead. Ainley was, at times, visibly frustrated with some calls that went against the Lions.

"Officials come in, they know who is ranked number one," he said. "This is a game where you're supposed to let the players play and they did."

The season did not end with a conference title. It didn't end with a trip to Wells Fargo Arena. It ends in the substate final for the second time in four years.

Toebe, Jagger Schmitt, Joe Faber, Jett Neuberger, Tucker Jones and Keegan Ihde graduate.

Luyobya and Meyer are the core pieces back. Stephany and Titan Schmitt will play roles too as well sophomore Dylan Litzel. The Lions aren't ready to take a step back yet.

"We accomplished many things," Luyobya said. "It will be exciting. We still got other people coming up, I still think we can be a good team next year."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

