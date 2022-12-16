 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Close Encounter: North Liberty Liberty nips Iowa City 50-42

North Liberty didn't flinch, finally repelling Iowa City 50-42 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, North Liberty and Iowa City faced off on January 28, 2022 at Iowa City High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 9, North Liberty faced off against Iowa City West and Iowa City took on Muscatine on December 3 at Muscatine High School. For a full recap, click here.

