Close Encounter: Marion nips Solon 43-36

Marion upended Solon for a narrow 43-36 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 18.
In recent action on January 8, Solon faced off against Fairfield and Marion took on Van Horne Benton on January 7 at Van Horne Benton Community High School. For more, click here.
