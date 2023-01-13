 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Close Encounter: Eagle Grove nips Britt West Hancock 47-38

Eagle Grove derailed Britt West Hancock's hopes after a 47-38 verdict at Eagle Grove High on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 6, Britt West Hancock faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan. For a full recap, click here.

