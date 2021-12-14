Close Encounter: Central DeWitt nips Davenport West 52-49

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Central DeWitt wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 52-49 over Davenport West for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 14.

Davenport West showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-5 advantage over Central DeWitt as the first quarter ended.

The Falcons came from behind to grab the advantage 22-18 at intermission over the Sabers.

The Sabers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 34-27 advantage in the frame.

