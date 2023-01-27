Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep produces precision performance against Calamus-Wheatland 65-43

It would have taken a herculean effort for Calamus-Wheatland to claim this one, and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep wouldn't allow that in a 65-43 decision for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 27.
The last time Calamus-Wheatland and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep played in a 65-63 game on February 11, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep faced off against Wyoming Midland and Calamus-Wheatland took on Stanwood North Cedar on January 20 at Stanwood North Cedar High School. For a full recap, click here.
