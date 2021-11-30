Climbing out of trouble: Manly Central Springs overcomes Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 48-28

Manly Central Springs fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 48-28 win over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on November 30.

The Saints started on steady ground by forging a 10-3 lead over the Panthers at the end of the first quarter.

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with an 18-9 lead at halftime.

The Saints enjoyed a 21-18 lead over the Panthers to start the fourth quarter.

