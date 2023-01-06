Clear Lake takes down Iowa Falls-Alden 70-50

Clear Lake rolled past Iowa Falls-Alden for a comfortable 70-50 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 6.

Clear Lake opened with a 19-12 advantage over Iowa Falls-Alden through the first quarter.

The Lions' offense jumped in front for a 33-24 lead over the Cadets at the half.

Clear Lake roared to a 62-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cadets narrowed the gap 14-8 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

