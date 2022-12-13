Clear Lake tacks win on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 79-38

Clear Lake put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Clarion-Goldfield-Dows for a 79-38 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Clear Lake drew first blood by forging a 15-8 margin over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows after the first quarter.

The Lions opened a monstrous 47-21 gap over the Cowboys/Cowgirls at the half.

Clear Lake charged to a 67-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Lions added to their advantage with a 12-7 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.