Clear Lake tacks win on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 79-38

Clear Lake put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Clarion-Goldfield-Dows for a 79-38 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Clear Lake drew first blood by forging a 15-8 margin over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows after the first quarter.
The Lions opened a monstrous 47-21 gap over the Cowboys/Cowgirls at the half.
Clear Lake charged to a 67-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Lions added to their advantage with a 12-7 margin in the closing period.
Last season, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Clear Lake squared off with January 25, 2022 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
