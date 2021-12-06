 Skip to main content
Clear Lake squeezes past Mason City 48-47

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Clear Lake wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 48-47 over Mason City on December 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Clear Lake opened with a 22-8 advantage over Mason City through the first quarter.

Clear Lake kept a 33-30 intermission margin at Mason City's expense.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Mason City's finishing flurry, but Clear Lake swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

