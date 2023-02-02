Clear Lake left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Garner-Hayfield-Ventura from start to finish for a 71-44 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared off with February 3, 2022 at Clear Lake High School last season. For results, click here.

