Clear Lake showed top form to dominate Iowa Falls-Alden during a 79-35 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Clear Lake drew first blood by forging an 18-9 margin over Iowa Falls-Alden after the first quarter.

The Lions opened an immense 42-16 gap over the Cadets at the half.

Clear Lake stormed to a 63-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 16-5 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Clear Lake and Iowa Falls-Alden squared off with February 15, 2022 at Clear Lake High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Clear Lake faced off against Fort Dodge St. Edmond . Click here for a recap. Iowa Falls-Alden took on Hampton-Dumont-CAL on January 24 at Iowa Falls-Alden High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.