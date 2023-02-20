Clear Lake's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Hampton-Dumont-CAL during a 67-35 blowout for an Iowa boys basketball victory on Feb. 20.

Last season, Clear Lake and Hampton-Dumont-CAL squared off with Feb. 21, 2022 at Clear Lake High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Clear Lake faced off against Hampton-Dumont-CAL . For results, click here. Clear Lake took on Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Feb. 14 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School. For more, click here.

