Clear Lake rides the comeback trail to dust New Hampton 81-56

It started as a hard day's night but Clear Lake banded together to spring past New Hampton 81-56 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 6.

New Hampton authored a promising start, taking a 15-12 advantage over Clear Lake at the end of the first quarter.

The Lions' offense moved in front for a 32-28 lead over the Chickasaws at the intermission.

Clear Lake struck to a 56-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Lions added to their advantage with a 25-15 margin in the closing period.

