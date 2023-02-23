Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Clear Lake passed in a 60-54 victory at Huxley Ballard's expense at Huxley Ballard Community High on Feb. 23 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Clear Lake moved in front of Huxley Ballard 15-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions opened a slim 33-27 gap over the Bombers at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Lions and the Bombers each scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Clear Lake faced off against Hampton-Dumont-CAL. For more, click here.

